Kenya: Little Unveils Sh83-a-Day Medical Cover for Drivers

Nairobi — Ride-hailing firm Little has partnered with Maisha Poa and BirdView Insurance to roll out Mfanisi Go, a low-cost medical insurance plan targeting digital taxi drivers.

The plan offers health cover from Sh82 per day or Sh493 weekly, enabling more than 150,000 drivers on the Little platform to access treatment without upfront payments or paperwork. Premiums can be paid in instalments over eight months.

Underwritten by BirdView Insurance, Mfanisi Go allows drivers to register up to five dependents and access care at over 100 hospitals and clinics in major towns.

Enrollment and payments are handled through the Little app, with deductions made from drivers' trip earnings. The platform also offers free virtual consultations via telemedicine.

The plan seeks to expand health coverage in Kenya, where fewer than 10 percent of citizens--particularly in the informal and gig economy--are insured.