Africa: Call to Protect the Nation's Oceans

1 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As South Africa joins the international community to celebrate Marine Protectors Day, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has called on all South Africans to protect the nation's oceans.

"Whether through reducing plastic waste, supporting sustainable seafood choices, or participating in coastal clean-up initiatives, every action counts. Together, we can ensure that our oceans remain vibrant and thriving for generations to come," the Minister said on Friday.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the nation's oceans, which are vital to biodiversity, food security, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The Minister paid tribute individuals, communities and organisations dedicated to safeguarding South Africa's rich marine ecosystems.

"South Africa's oceans are a cornerstone of our natural heritage, supporting millions of lives and driving economic growth through sustainable fisheries, tourism, and conservation initiatives. On Marine Protectors Day, we celebrate the rangers, scientists, enforcement officers, and community members who work relentlessly to preserve our marine resources for future generations," the Minister said.

Under his leadership, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has made significant strides in marine conservation.

Recent achievements include a 36% increase in fishing allocations for small-scale fishers on appeal, robust anti-poaching operations to combat illegal abalone harvesting, and the development of draft management plans for the Benguela Muds and Cape Canyon Marine Protected Areas.

These efforts underscore the department's commitment to balancing environmental protection with socio-economic development.

"Our Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are sanctuaries for marine life, providing safe havens for species like the African Penguin and supporting the resilience of our coastal ecosystems," George said.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to expanding and strengthening these protected areas, in line with South Africa's obligations under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The DFFE, in collaboration with partners such as the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), will continue to drive innovative policies and enforcement measures to combat marine pollution, overfishing, and environmental crime.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.