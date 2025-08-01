Africa: Call to Protect the Nation's Oceans

As South Africa joins the international community to celebrate Marine Protectors Day, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has called on all South Africans to protect the nation's oceans.

"Whether through reducing plastic waste, supporting sustainable seafood choices, or participating in coastal clean-up initiatives, every action counts. Together, we can ensure that our oceans remain vibrant and thriving for generations to come," the Minister said on Friday.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the nation's oceans, which are vital to biodiversity, food security, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The Minister paid tribute individuals, communities and organisations dedicated to safeguarding South Africa's rich marine ecosystems.

"South Africa's oceans are a cornerstone of our natural heritage, supporting millions of lives and driving economic growth through sustainable fisheries, tourism, and conservation initiatives. On Marine Protectors Day, we celebrate the rangers, scientists, enforcement officers, and community members who work relentlessly to preserve our marine resources for future generations," the Minister said.

Under his leadership, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has made significant strides in marine conservation.

Recent achievements include a 36% increase in fishing allocations for small-scale fishers on appeal, robust anti-poaching operations to combat illegal abalone harvesting, and the development of draft management plans for the Benguela Muds and Cape Canyon Marine Protected Areas.

These efforts underscore the department's commitment to balancing environmental protection with socio-economic development.

"Our Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are sanctuaries for marine life, providing safe havens for species like the African Penguin and supporting the resilience of our coastal ecosystems," George said.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to expanding and strengthening these protected areas, in line with South Africa's obligations under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The DFFE, in collaboration with partners such as the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), will continue to drive innovative policies and enforcement measures to combat marine pollution, overfishing, and environmental crime.