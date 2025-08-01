South Africa: Government Welcomes Renewable Energy Investments Initiative

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has applauded the launch of a research project investigating how private renewable energy investments in South Africa contribute to equitable social development.

"Projects like Communities and the Private Renewable Energy Sector: Distributing Social Development Benefits in South Africa (COM-PRES),which support South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), are not only welcome, but are encouraged as the knowledge that will be generated will contribute to driving innovation and investment that bolsters South Africa's renewable energy capacity," George said on Friday.

COM-PRES is a four-and-a-half-year research project, which was launched on 31 July 2025, led by Danish-based social researcher, Dr Marianne S. Ulriksen from the University of Southern Denmark.

It will be implemented locally, in partnership with the Centre for Social Development in Africa, at the University of Johannesburg and the Centre for Social Science Research at the University of Cape Town.

The South African government strongly focuses on integrating renewable energy projects with social development initiatives, particularly through the REIPPPP, which is also part of the country's ambitious just energy transition agenda.

"COM-PRES aims to understand how private-sector renewable energy projects can address inequality in affected and surrounding South African communities through novel mandatory community trusts and social development interventions," Ulriksen said.

According to Ulriksen, the knowledge and ideas generated at the community level - working collaboratively with community members, local stakeholders and independent power producers - will feed back to national stakeholders, with the aim of providing practical recommendations for designing and managing renewable energy investments to enhance socio-economic outcomes and relations between communities, the industry and government.

"South Africa can develop a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable energy sector that also supports our efforts to drive sustainable economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction," the Minister said.