South Africa: Mandela Month Ends On a High Note in the North West

Mandela Month ended on a high note when communities and learners in the North West province receives blankets and school shoes from the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong.

The action-packed day for Morolong and his entourage started in Tlapeng Ward 19, near Taung, where 200 elderly women received the blankets from the Deputy Minister.

During the handovoer on Thursday, Morolong said former President Nelson Mandela was a global man, whose spirit of ubuntu was celebrated throughout the world.

"Nelson Mandela taught us that education is the only weapon we can use to fight poverty.

"Today, as we are wrapping up Nelson Mandela Month. The United Nations General Assembly resolved that 18 July will be celebrated as International Nelson Mandela Day. We are here to celebrate the life of an icon, a global icon, the only man referred to as the father of the nation," Morolong said.

Nelson Mandela, the Deputy Minister said, made significant strides in the struggle against apartheid.

"We are celebrating the life of Mandela by spending time with those that he loved most -- the elderly and the kids."

Morolong said Nelson Mandela encouraged people to take care of those who are less privileged.

"We are proud today that we are tempting to follow in his big footsteps and we are proud that we are upholding to his values and teachings."

Morolong encouraged the community to take care of children and the elderly.

One of those who received a blanket, Mme Bettina Seloko from Tlapeng, spoke to SAnews.

"It is very cold. One cannot sleep well because it's cold. With the blanket I have received today, I am going to sleep well, as I will be feeling warm.

"Government must continue to provide for the poor and those who are unemployed."

From Tlapeng village, the Deputy Minister proceeded to Anvonster informal settlement, where he handed over school shoes to learners. From there, he proceeded to Mmabana Cultural Centre, where he also handed over school shoes to learners from different schools.

Morolong said giving learners shoes was a way of encouraging them to attend school.

"Our former President Nelson Mandela has taught us that we should look after each other," Morolong said.

The Deputy Minister also visited Kamogelo Primary School, where he also handed over school shoes.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July was celebrated under the theme: 'It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity'.

During the month of July, government encourages citizens to donate their time to make a difference in their communities.

Earlier this year, Morolong received 470 pairs of school shoes from Capital Centric, on behalf of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), which were donated to learners.

Nelson Mandela International Day has enjoyed years of global support and solidarity since it was launched in 2009.