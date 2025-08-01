South Africa: Free State Government Urges Parents to Vaccinate Children

As part of ongoing efforts to prevent the further spread of measles, the Free State Department of Health has called on parents and guardians to ensure that they and their children are up to date with their vaccinations, in accordance with the provisions of the Road to Health Booklet.

The department reported 93 laboratory confirmed cases of measles as of week 29 in the Lejweleputswa District.

"Since the first positive case was detected in the private health sector on 23 February 2025, the department has taken decisive action to control the outbreak. The initial cases in Lejweleputswa were followed by a series of confirmed cases, with the most affected sub-district being Matjhabeng, which accounts for 42 of the total cases.

"The Nala area has also seen an increase in cases, necessitating continued vigilance and response efforts," the department said on Thursday.

The department reported that the outbreak in Mangaung has been declared over, which it described as a testament to the effectiveness of the outbreak response measures.

In Lejweleputswa, while sporadic cases have been observed from weeks 20 to 29, the department said the outbreak is under control.

The focus remains on the areas with higher numbers of unvaccinated individuals, particularly in Matjhabeng and Nala.

"The department urges all residents to remain vigilant, particularly in areas with higher case numbers. The Free State Department of Health is dedicated to protecting the health of communities and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The department has implemented the following interventions as part of the ongoing management of the measles outbreak: