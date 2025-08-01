South Africa: Free State Government Urges Parents to Vaccinate Children

1 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of ongoing efforts to prevent the further spread of measles, the Free State Department of Health has called on parents and guardians to ensure that they and their children are up to date with their vaccinations, in accordance with the provisions of the Road to Health Booklet.

The department reported 93 laboratory confirmed cases of measles as of week 29 in the Lejweleputswa District.

"Since the first positive case was detected in the private health sector on 23 February 2025, the department has taken decisive action to control the outbreak. The initial cases in Lejweleputswa were followed by a series of confirmed cases, with the most affected sub-district being Matjhabeng, which accounts for 42 of the total cases.

"The Nala area has also seen an increase in cases, necessitating continued vigilance and response efforts," the department said on Thursday.

The department reported that the outbreak in Mangaung has been declared over, which it described as a testament to the effectiveness of the outbreak response measures.

In Lejweleputswa, while sporadic cases have been observed from weeks 20 to 29, the department said the outbreak is under control.

The focus remains on the areas with higher numbers of unvaccinated individuals, particularly in Matjhabeng and Nala.

"The department urges all residents to remain vigilant, particularly in areas with higher case numbers. The Free State Department of Health is dedicated to protecting the health of communities and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The department has implemented the following interventions as part of the ongoing management of the measles outbreak:

  • Outbreak response teams have been mobilised and resuscitated to address the situation effectively. The department has initiated outbreak response activities in Nala to curb the rising cases.
  • The department has improved community awareness through the distribution of information, education and communication (IEC) materials. This initiative aims to educate the public on measles prevention and encourage vaccination.
  • The department has made significant improvements in completeness of immunisation feedback (CIF) and ensured the collection of blood specimens for all laboratory samples.
  • Provincial support has been extended to the affected district throughout the outbreak. The department has collaborated with the South African Police Service (SAPS), as the local law enforcement, and community leaders to enhance outbreak awareness and response.
  • All laboratory-confirmed cases have been managed appropriately, with patients receiving the correct dose of Vitamin A and being monitored for signs and symptoms of the disease.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.