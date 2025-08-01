South Africa: Free State Government Urges Parents to Vaccinate Children

As part of ongoing efforts to prevent the further spread of measles, the Free State Department of Health has called on parents and guardians to ensure that they and their children are up to date with their vaccinations, in accordance with the provisions of the Road to Health Booklet.
The department reported 93 laboratory confirmed cases of measles as of week 29 in the Lejweleputswa District.
"Since the first positive case was detected in the private health sector on 23 February 2025, the department has taken decisive action to control the outbreak. The initial cases in Lejweleputswa were followed by a series of confirmed cases, with the most affected sub-district being Matjhabeng, which accounts for 42 of the total cases.
"The Nala area has also seen an increase in cases, necessitating continued vigilance and response efforts," the department said on Thursday.
The department reported that the outbreak in Mangaung has been declared over, which it described as a testament to the effectiveness of the outbreak response measures.
In Lejweleputswa, while sporadic cases have been observed from weeks 20 to 29, the department said the outbreak is under control.
The focus remains on the areas with higher numbers of unvaccinated individuals, particularly in Matjhabeng and Nala.
"The department urges all residents to remain vigilant, particularly in areas with higher case numbers. The Free State Department of Health is dedicated to protecting the health of communities and will continue to monitor the situation closely."
The department has implemented the following interventions as part of the ongoing management of the measles outbreak:
- Outbreak response teams have been mobilised and resuscitated to address the situation effectively. The department has initiated outbreak response activities in Nala to curb the rising cases.
- The department has improved community awareness through the distribution of information, education and communication (IEC) materials. This initiative aims to educate the public on measles prevention and encourage vaccination.
- The department has made significant improvements in completeness of immunisation feedback (CIF) and ensured the collection of blood specimens for all laboratory samples.
- Provincial support has been extended to the affected district throughout the outbreak. The department has collaborated with the South African Police Service (SAPS), as the local law enforcement, and community leaders to enhance outbreak awareness and response.
- All laboratory-confirmed cases have been managed appropriately, with patients receiving the correct dose of Vitamin A and being monitored for signs and symptoms of the disease.