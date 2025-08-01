South Africa: SA Joins World in Commemorating World Breastfeeding Week

The Department of Health, in collaboration with various stakeholders, is joining the global community to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), which runs from 1 - 7 August.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the long-term health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for both mothers and children, as part of ongoing efforts to increase breastfeeding rates in the country.

WBW is a global initiative celebrated in more than 120 countries.

This movement aims to promote breastfeeding and foster a supportive environment for mothers, ultimately enhancing the well-being of both mothers and their babies.

According to the department, exclusive breastfeeding provides several benefits, including optimal nutrition for the baby's first six months of life, protection against infections and illnesses, and reduced risks of various conditions, including obesity, asthma and type 1 diabetes.

"Lack of exclusive breastfeeding contributes to susceptibility to common infections, developmental issues and chronic diseases," the department said.

While global exclusive breastfeeding rates have seen a slight increase in recent years, the department stated that South Africa is still lagging, with a concerning decline in exclusive breastfeeding rates from 32% in 2016 to 22% in 2024.

The department believes that the current trend means the country is unlikely to achieve the World Health Assembly's breastfeeding target of at least 50% by the end of the year 2025, and 70% in 2030.

This decline can be attributed to several factors, including the rising normalisation of formula feeding, which is often driven by aggressive marketing practices by the infant formula industry, particularly on digital platforms.

"Simultaneously, the country faces an escalating malnutrition crisis, particularly among children under the age of five, marked by worrying increases in stunting, wasting and overweight prevalence," the department said.

According to the department, exclusive breastfeeding is a shared responsibility, extending beyond just the role of mothers, with families, communities, healthcare systems, and employers having important roles to play.

"Breastfeeding is not just about reaching country and global targets, but also about supporting infant health and development, as well as maternal well-being."

The department, working with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the South African Breastmilk Reserve (SABR), and other partners, will launch awareness activities for WBW 2025.

These activities aim to engage individuals and organisations to enhance collaboration and support for breastfeeding.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen breastfeeding support systems and create a nurturing environment for mothers to breastfeed their babies.

"This is part of a series of activities to raise awareness about this annual campaign."

The interventions align with the 2025 WBW theme: 'Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems', which highlights the need for long-term, equitable support structures for breastfeeding mothers.

"It also highlights the connection between breastfeeding and environmental sustainability, recognising breastfeeding as a key factor in climate resilience," the department said.