Ethiopia: Afar People's Party Accuses Somali Region of Violating Boundaries With New Administrative Restructuring

The Afar People's Party (APP) has strongly condemned a recent decision by the Somali Regional Council to approve 14 new woredas (districts) and 4 new zones, alleging that the move constitutes a breach of Afar's territorial integrity and threatens the fragile peace between the two regions.

On Saturday 27 July, the Council approved the establishment of 14 new woredas, four zonal administrations, and 25 municipal leadership offices. Mohammed Adam, Head of the Somali Region's Communication Bureau, told Addis Standard that the changes are "strictly internal" and "do not involve any redrawing of administrative boundaries."

In a statement released on Thursday, APP said the new administrative units -- particularly the so-called "Western" or "Gelbeedk Zone" -- violate the administrative boundaries of the Afar National Regional State. "These decisions are not only unconstitutional but also dangerous," the party said, warning that the restructuring "infringes upon regional sovereignty" and risks reigniting a long-standing and deadly border conflict.

The party emphasized that the Somali regional government's actions contradict recent peacebuilding efforts mediated by federal authorities, including a high-level agreement signed by both regional presidents less than a year ago. "It is not forgotten that such an unstudied and unconstitutional approach... led to the death, displacement, and suffering of a significant number of innocent pastoralists from both sides," the APP said, referring to the 2019 conflict triggered by similar unilateral declarations.

The statement from APP comes in the context of a fragile peace process that began in April 2024, when the Islamic Affairs Supreme Council brokered a ceasefire between the two regions. This was followed by the formation of a National Committee tasked with resolving the Somali-Afar conflict. On September 13, 2024, the committee announced a formal "cessation of hostilities" after evaluating the success of its first operational phase.

That announcement came during a meeting attended by senior federal officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, Minister of Peace Binalf Andualem, and the presidents of both regions -- Awel Arba of Afar and Mustefe Mohammed of Somali. The National Committee noted that its first phase had achieved key goals: halting conflict, preventing further civilian deaths, restoring calm in affected areas, and deploying federal police and military forces to secure the region.

"The full implementation of the objectives outlined by the National Committee has been largely successful, including the cessation of conflict, prevention of civilian casualties, and the deployment of federal security forces in peaceful areas," said Minister Binalf during the meeting. He added that the process had helped local communities experience "a return to normalcy and hope for a more peaceful future."

In this context, the APP said the Somali region's latest decision not only undermines the federal-led peace process but also directly violates the agreement made by both regional governments to address disputes through peaceful dialogue and cooperation. The conflict between the two regions -- especially in areas such as Gabi Rasu Zone in Afar and Sitti Zone in Somali -- has resulted in repeated clashes, displacement, and casualties, as previously reported by Addis Standard and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The party outlined four major objections to the Somali region's move. First, it said the restructuring violates existing administrative boundaries, undermining the authority of the national consultation commission legally established to address such disputes. This commission, according to APP, is nearing the end of its mandate and should be allowed to complete its work before any changes are made.

Second, APP warned the decision could incite renewed violence. "At a time when our country is recovering from the northern war and striving to strengthen internal peace, this action is an invitation to another war," the statement cautioned.

Third, the party said the move disregards the fragile peace agreements mediated by the Ministry of Peace and threatens to unravel months of progress. "This action erodes the relative peace negotiations... and escalates conflict," it stated.

Finally, APP argued the restructuring endangers Ethiopia's broader national interests amid growing regional and global tensions. "This decision gravely endangers our national interest by contributing negatively to the erosion of internal unity," the party warned, adding that it opens space for actors hostile to the country's stability.

Calling the decision "unacceptable," APP urged the Somali regional government to reverse course and called on the federal government and security institutions to act swiftly. "We call on the Federal Government and security forces to urgently intervene before this issue spirals out of control and another bloody war erupts," the statement read.

The Afar People's Party concluded by reiterating its readiness to contribute to constitutional and peace-focused dialogue, emphasizing its commitment to supporting lasting solutions to inter-regional disputes. AS.