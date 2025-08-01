Ghana: Mofa Backs Ashaiman Irrigation Farmers With 3,500 Bags Fertiliser

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has presented 3,500 bags of fertiliser to the Ashaiman Irrigation Project Farmers to help improve yields.

Presenting the fertiliser to the farmers, the National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Project, Mr Bright Edward Demordzi, reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting irrigation farmers across the country under the flagship: 'Irrigation for Wealth Creation' initiative.

He noted that the delivery of 3,500 bags of 50kg NPK fertiliser to farmers was a fulfilling promise made by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, at the launch of the Rehabilitation of Irrigation Scheme and the Improvement of Irrigation Water Management Project last Friday.

Mr Demordzi explained that the delivery forms part of a broader support package under the Feed Ghana programme aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, particularly through the rehabilitation and expansion of irrigation infrastructure, the development of new irrigation sites, and the promotion of best agronomic practices among farmers.

"The fertiliser distribution is a key intervention under the Rehabilitation of Irrigation Facilities sub-programme. Government is prioritising the provision of free agricultural inputs, including fertilisers and seeds, to all irrigation schemes nationwide," he underscored.

This, he noted, was to enable farmers to cultivate year-round, taking advantage of water availability to grow high-demand crops such as onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

"This is not a subsidy; everything we're providing is free. Anytime a farmer is ready to cultivate and has prepared their land, we will support them with inputs directly, not through intermediaries.

The goal is to reduce the importation of vegetables and achieve food self-sufficiency," he noted.

Mr Demordzi further disclosed that over 750 farmer cooperatives have already benefited from the distribution of fertilisers and other inputs.

He encouraged farmers who were not yet part of a cooperative to form and register community-based commodity groups, which would allow for better coordination and equitable distribution of support.

He also revealed plans to strengthen agricultural extension services by deploying 5,000 trained agents through the National Service Scheme and recruiting 261 Field Ghana Brigade members to monitor input usage and provide agronomic training at the local level to aid in the utilisation of fertiliser and suitable farming practices.

Receiving the fertiliser on behalf of the farmers, the Chairman of the Ashaiman Irrigation Project Farmers, Mr Stephen Fiati, has highlighted the critical role of fertiliser in sustaining year-round food production under the irrigation scheme.

He expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as timely and essential for increased productivity.

He noted that the farmers cultivate rice, maize, pepper, and okro all year round, making fertiliser a vital input for crop growth and yield.

He said this kind intervention would boost food production and support national food security efforts.