Namibia: Ohangwena Excited About Youth Fund

Young people in the Ohangwena region have expressed excitement over the announcement of a N$257-million national youth fund.

The fund was approved by the Cabinet about a month ago.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the Eehnana expo over the weekend said the fund would be operational from August.

The fund is aimed at strengthening young people's finances and encouraging participation in the country's economy through various projects, such as in agriculture, the creative industry, sport, tailoring, mechanics and others.

Eenhana mechanic Sakaria Hainghumbi says: "I'm really happy about the announcement of the youth fund. We've been struggling a lot.

"As a mechanic, I hope to benefit so we can establish a proper workshop with advanced tools."

Should the fund be rolled out without corruption and nepotism, everyone can work together to eradicate poverty and youth unemployment, he says.

Selma Phillip, who is hopeful about her agricultural project, says: "We are excited about the fund and hope it will be transparent and fair. We need capital to boost our businesses, and the fact that collateral won't be a hindrance is encouraging."

The fund will be accessible through various financial institutions, including Agribank, NamPost, the Development Bank of Namibia, and the Environmental Investment Fund.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has said that the fund would contribute to job creation in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, the creative industry, and sport.

"Let us make use of this opportunity, young people. Collateral should not be a hindrance, as arrangements have been made for accessing the fund.

"Young people should make a habit of attending meetings to gain information from their councilors and governors," she says.