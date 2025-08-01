Namibia: Flood-Damaged Roads to Cost N$467 Million to Fix

The Roads Authority (RA) has spent approximately N$200 million to repair national roads which have been severely damaged by heavy rains and flooding.

Aditionally, an estimated N$467.1 million is required to fully restore all affected infrastructure across the country.

RA chief executive Conrad Lutombi said this during a site visit to the newly completed Dr Hage G Geingob interchange, emphasising the urgency of the works to protect road safety and ensure mobility.

"We have committed more than N$200 million to repair the roads that were severely damaged by floods and rainfall across the country, and these interventions are essential to maintain safety and ensure uninterrupted mobility on our national road network," he said.

Lutombi confirmed that the funds spent so far are part of an emergency response plan aimed at addressing widespread deterioration in road conditions.

"These interventions were critical in maintaining the integrity of the national road network and ensuring the safety of all users," he said.

The authority has already allocated N$230 million in the current financial year for road repairs in the northern regions of Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Omusati and Kunene.

Lutombi said the total cost of restoring damaged roads countrywide is projected at N$467.1 million, drawn from the RA's overall budget of N$2.4 billion for the 2024/25 financial year.

He said while the current interventions are urgent, they must be balanced against other planned infrastructure projects and ongoing maintenance already budgeted for.

Meanwhile, the Road Fund Administration (RFA) is also facing pressure from local authorities seeking support.

RFA chief executive Ali Ipinge revealed that 20 out of 57 local authorities had submitted requests totalling around N$500 million to repair damaged local roads.

"They were requesting a huge amount of money. Unfortunately, we had no excess funds available, so there was quite a shortfall," Ipinge said earlier this year.

Despite having allocated N$600 million for local road maintenance and construction during the current financial year, the RFA acknowledged it lacks the resources to respond to emergency demands.

Ipinge said the administration is preparing a formal submission to the government for additional funds and noted that consultations are underway.

The funding shortfall comes as the RA celebrated the completion of the N$3-billion Dr Hage G Geingob interchange near Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Lutombi described the project as a "milestone investment" in the country's transport network, aimed at easing congestion and improving access along one of Windhoek's busiest corridors.