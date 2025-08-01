Liberia: PPCC Takes E-Procurement Awareness to Liberia's Business Community

1 August 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

A 2-day awareness and capacity-building session intended to sensitize owners and operators of businesses about the emergence of Liberia's innovative Electronic Government Procurement (E-GP) System has commenced and is being held in the training hall of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), located on Capitol Hill, near the Executive Mansion in Monrovia.

In February 2025 the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) unveiled and formally launched the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System--a new innovative public procurement enabler primarily designed to enhance effectiveness, efficiency and greater transparency in public procurement transactions across government. Six procuring entities with a high-value procurement budget have been onboarded as part of efforts to test the viability and functionality of the e-GP system.

To date, all procurement transactions of the onboarded procuring entities are being done through the system, with less human involvement and interactions. This reflects a complete game-changer or a victory for Liberia, judging from its recent past, where procurement transactions of the selected procuring entities were mostly paper-based--a situation that is highly prone to corruption and individual discretion.

Addressing the participants at the start of the session on July 31, 2025, the Executive Director of PPCC, Bodger Scott Johnson, presented a brief history and cited the relevance of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System and the impacts of such an innovative public procurement enabler to the government and people of Liberia. The session ends on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Director Johnson narrated that the awareness session seeks to educate the participants on the usage of the e-GP System and provide capacity-building empowerment that will create a level playing field for businesses to take advantage of the procurement opportunities through the e-GP System, to increase their operating capacity and boost economic development in Liberia.

Mr. Johnson warned that unless businesses are registered/enrolled in the e-GP System, it will be difficult for any business to access or receive government procurement contracts. He mentioned that 50(fifty) additional government ministries, agencies, commissions and state-owned enterprises will be onboarded to the e-GP System this 2025, and that there will be no procurement transactions or contracts awarded outside the e-GP System.

Nearly one hundred (100) persons representing different business establishments, including catering, stationery and supply, construction, consultancy services, vehicle supply, etc., attended day one of the e-GP awareness and capacity-building session. A similar number of persons from different business categories are expected to attend the August 1, 2025 session at the same venue.

