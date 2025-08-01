Kenya: Kindiki Pledges Alignment of Govt Policies With Aspirations of the Youth

Tharaka Nithi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyan youth that the government is aligning national policies with their aspirations, describing their demands for a more inclusive and accountable country as "valid and necessary."

Speaking during a youth consultative forum at Mukothima in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday, Kindiki said the younger generation is central to Kenya's present and future development agenda, pledging that their voices will not only be heard but acted upon.

"We are not an enemy of the young people. We believe in your energy, your focus, your innovation. You are the hope of this country," Kindiki said.

In the wake of recent youth-led protests over governance and accountability, the Deputy President said the government had taken note of the grievances and was pursuing reforms to deliver meaningful change.

"When young people insist on a better country, we hear you, we understand you, and we agree with you. We will lead firmly in the fight against corruption and set the right example for future generations," he added.

Kindiki urged young Kenyans to maintain peaceful engagement as they demand accountability, emphasizing the need to protect national stability.

"You have a greater stake in this country than any other generation. You are free to question, to demand better governance, but please do so without harming the peace and rights of others. There is no second Kenya," he warned.

Tackling unemployment

To address unemployment and boost economic inclusion, Kindiki outlined ongoing government programs such as the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA), which funds micro and small enterprises. He also highlighted initiatives including Kazi kwa Ground, Kazi Majuu, and Kazi Mtandaoni, which he said are already benefiting thousands of youth.

The Deputy President further noted that increased enrollment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions had been prioritized to equip young people with market-relevant skills.

On education reforms, Kindiki said the government is reviewing the curriculum to ensure it is accessible, affordable, and aligned with modern global standards.

"We cannot afford to teach 16th-century content in the 21st century," he said.

Turning to local development, Kindiki confirmed that the government had allocated Sh1 billion for the construction of the long-awaited Nithi Bridge, with groundbreaking scheduled soon.

"We promised to build the Nithi Bridge to end the deadly accidents in this area. I can confirm that the Cabinet has approved funding, and work will begin shortly," he stated.