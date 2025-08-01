Nigeria Affected As Trump Slams Fresh 15 Percent Tariff On Nations

United States President Donald Trump has officially imposed a 15 percent tariff on Nigeria and other African countries.
Other countries affected by the new tariff regime include Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique, Mauritius, Ghana, Malawi, Lesotho, and Madagascar.
The modified reciprocal tariff rates were announced by the White House on Thursday.
This Executive Order, titled "Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates," said: "These modifications shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m."
The US also slammed different degrees of tariffs on South Africa (30 percent), Libya (30 percent), and Tunisia (25 percent).
The list of tariffs also contained the United Kingdom (10 percent), India (25 percent), Japan (15 percent), and other countries.
In April, Trump had slammed sweeping tariffs on global trading partners, imposing 14 percent on Nigeria.
The "reciprocal" tariffs were later postponed for 90 days to allow for time to negotiate individual trade deals, with the deadline moved to August 1.
See how the revised taxes were spread below:
10% - Falkland Islands, United Kingdom, and all other countries not listed in the executive order
15% - Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Ghana, Guyana, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe
18% - Nicaragua
19% - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines
20% - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam
25% - Brunei, India, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tunisia
30% - Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, South Africa
35% - Iraq, Serbia
39% - Switzerland
40% - Laos, Myanmar (Burma)
41% - Syria