Nigeria Affected As Trump Slams Fresh 15 Percent Tariff On Nations

United States President Donald Trump has officially imposed a 15 percent tariff on Nigeria and other African countries.

Other countries affected by the new tariff regime include Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique, Mauritius, Ghana, Malawi, Lesotho, and Madagascar.

The modified reciprocal tariff rates were announced by the White House on Thursday.

This Executive Order, titled "Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates," said: "These modifications shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m."

The US also slammed different degrees of tariffs on South Africa (30 percent), Libya (30 percent), and Tunisia (25 percent).

The list of tariffs also contained the United Kingdom (10 percent), India (25 percent), Japan (15 percent), and other countries.

In April, Trump had slammed sweeping tariffs on global trading partners, imposing 14 percent on Nigeria.

The "reciprocal" tariffs were later postponed for 90 days to allow for time to negotiate individual trade deals, with the deadline moved to August 1.

See how the revised taxes were spread below:

10% - Falkland Islands, United Kingdom, and all other countries not listed in the executive order

15% - Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Ghana, Guyana, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe

18% - Nicaragua

19% - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines

20% - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam

25% - Brunei, India, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tunisia

30% - Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, South Africa

35% - Iraq, Serbia

39% - Switzerland

40% - Laos, Myanmar (Burma)

41% - Syria