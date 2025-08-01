Ghana: Special Prosecutor Demands Fair Wages and Salaries for Staff to Effectively Discharge Their Duties

1 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has called for better salaries and conditions of service for staff of his office.

According to him, fighting corruption requires integrity, and that starts with fair compensation to reduce the risk of staff being tempted by bribes or undue influence.

He explained that the Office of the Special Prosecutor investigates powerful and wealthy individuals, making it even more important to build a strong and independent team.

"Let's make no mistake, the people we go after are not average. Most of them are rich, and the temptation is real, especially in a gift-giving society like ours," he said.

Mr. Agyebeng urged government and stakeholders to "reimagine" the pay structure for his office, just as was done for judges some years ago.

He added that properly resourced staff will be better positioned to uphold the law and help build an anti-corruption institution that stands the test of time.

