Rwanda/Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Amavubi to Begin Camp On August 25

1 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi will embark on a residential training camp on August 25 in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Adel Amrouche's side is set to face Nigeria on September 6 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, before traveling to Johannesburg to take on Zimbabwe on September 9 at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: Amrouche reflects on lessons from Algeria friendlies

Information from Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) shows that the local players will enter camp on August 25, with international players expected to join 15 days later.

Rwanda currently sits second in Group C with eight points, level with Benin but behind leaders South Africa, who top the group with 13 points. Nigeria trails with seven points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe follow with six and five points respectively. Zimbabwe is at the bottom of the group.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.