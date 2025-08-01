Rwanda/Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Amavubi to Begin Camp On August 25

Amavubi will embark on a residential training camp on August 25 in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Adel Amrouche's side is set to face Nigeria on September 6 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, before traveling to Johannesburg to take on Zimbabwe on September 9 at Orlando Stadium.

Information from Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) shows that the local players will enter camp on August 25, with international players expected to join 15 days later.

Rwanda currently sits second in Group C with eight points, level with Benin but behind leaders South Africa, who top the group with 13 points. Nigeria trails with seven points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe follow with six and five points respectively. Zimbabwe is at the bottom of the group.