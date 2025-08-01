Algeria Offers 210 Scholarships to African Students

31 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

Kampala — Algeria has announced it will offer 210 scholarships to African students in 2025 as part of its commitment to education exchange and the empowerment of youth across the continent.

The announcement was made during a bilateral meeting held on July 30, 2025, between Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), Henry Okello Oryem, and Algeria's Ambassador to Uganda, Mourad Amokrane, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

The two leaders met in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX), scheduled to take place from August 20 to 22, 2025, in Yokohama, Japan.

TICAD has been a vital platform for African development and international cooperation since its inception in 1993.

During the meeting, Oryem and Ambassador Amokrane explored ways to strengthen Uganda-Algeria ties and advance shared continental aspirations.

Their discussions focused on education, economic cooperation, and strategic collaboration in preparation for TICAD IX.

Ambassador Amokrane emphasized Algeria's firm commitment to building African human capital, announcing the availability of 210 scholarships for African students next year.

He noted that the scholarship programme is part of Algeria's broader vision to contribute to sustainable development through education and skills development.

"Education is at the heart of Africa's transformation, and Algeria is proud to partner with Uganda and other African nations in this noble cause," the Ambassador said.

Hon. Oryem welcomed the scholarship initiative and praised Algeria's continued engagement in African development efforts, including its role within the TICAD framework.

He reaffirmed Uganda's belief that education is the cornerstone of sustainable progress across all sectors.

The meeting also touched on opportunities for strengthening bilateral trade, particularly in agriculture.

Ambassador Amokrane expressed interest in collaborating with Uganda on the export of agricultural products such as milk and coffee, noting Algeria's openness to deeper economic engagement.

Both parties expressed a shared commitment to active participation in TICAD IX and affirmed their dedication to the broader agenda of African integration and prosperity.

Hon. Oryem concluded the meeting by thanking Ambassador Amokrane for the productive engagement and reaffirmed Uganda's enduring friendship and solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

