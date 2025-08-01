South Africa: Rethinking HIV Treatment With Tailored Solutions for Improved Patient Engagement and Outcomes

The health department has R622-million extra to prop up South Africa's HIV treatment programme in the wake of foreign aid cuts. But it's only about a fifth of the total gap. We look at how data can help drive decisions to make the most of this lifebuoy.

Just over two weeks ago, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Treasury had given R622-million of emergency funding to his department to prop up South Africa's HIV treatment programme, with about R590-million for provinces' HIV budgets and R32-million for the chronic medicine distribution system, which allows people to fetch their antiretroviral treatment from pick-up points other than clinics, closer to their homes.

This extra budget is just over a fifth of the roughly R2.8-billion funding gap that the health department says the country needed after US President Donald Trump's administration pulled the plug on financial support for HIV in February. (The Pepfar/Aids relief budget for this financial year was just under R8-billion, but the health department calculated that it could fill the void with R2.8-billion if it trimmed extras and ruled out duplicate positions.)

So, how to get the best bang for these limited bucks -- especially...