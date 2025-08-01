South Africa: Second Sewage Spill Forces Closure of Gqeberha's Popular Kings Beach - - Repairs May Take Weeks

A sewage spill has again shut down one of Nelson Mandela Bay's premier beaches -- this time due to a collapsed pipe in the harbour. While the municipality scrambles to contain the damage, concerns mount about the city's ageing infrastructure.

Just weeks after a sewage spill forced the closure of Nelson Mandela Bay's flagship Kings Beach, another leak has again shut down the popular beachfront.

This time, a crumbling pipeline running through the adjacent harbour caused foul-smelling sewage to flow on to the Kings Beach parking area and down the walkway providing pedestrian and vehicle access to the beach.

While municipal teams are tending to the immediate problem and working to clean up the spill, repair work on the collapsed pipe causing the problem will begin only later this month.

The municipality released a statement on Wednesday, saying that the beach would be closed temporarily after the spill was reported, also warning residents not to swim or fish in the area.

"Following recent heavy rainfall over the weekend, a new spill occurred at the Kings Beach parking area. This was despite ongoing flow control measures via by-pass pumping in the harbour.

"The spill has since ceased. The affected area is...