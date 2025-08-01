South Africa: Cachalia to Be Sworn in As Police Minister After Concourt Dismisses Zuma and MK's Application

31 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

In a unanimous ruling, the Constitutional Court found that the MK party's challenge to the President's decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave and appoint Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister did not fall within its jurisdiction.

The Constitutional Court has cleared the way for Professor Firoz Cachalia to be officially sworn in as acting police minister on Friday, 1 August, at the Union Buildings.

The court dismissed former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave and appoint Cachalia as acting minister.

In a statement following the ruling on Thursday, 31 July, the Presidency confirmed Cachalia would be sworn in on Friday.

Cachalia (67) is a globally regarded scholar with expertise in constitutional law. Daily Maverick has reported that in 2024, he handed a comprehensive report to Ramaphosa in his capacity as chair of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council.

The in-depth report on South Africa's anti-corruption framework focused on improving coordination among law enforcement agencies and proposing an ideal institutional model to combat corruption effectively. Although Ramaphosa has yet to respond to or release the report publicly, Cachalia may soon have...

