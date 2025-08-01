East Africa: Mnangagwa in Nairobi to Co-Chair EAC-SADC Session On DRC With Ruto

1 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Nairobi for the Joint East African Community (EAC)-Southern African Development Community (SADC) Co-Chairs' Meeting to be hosted by President William Ruto.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi received Mnangagwa at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday evening.

Mnangagwa, who also serves as the SADC Chair, joins several regional leaders in the Kenyan capital for the high-level talks co-chaired by President William Ruto in his capacity as EAC Chair.

The meeting will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where escalating violence by armed groups continues to destabilize North and South Kivu provinces.

Other leaders who arrived on Thursday included former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The Nairobi session will bring together regional mediators and key stakeholders for a briefing with the Panel of Facilitators steering peace talks for the war-torn eastern DRC.

Expanded panel

The expanded panel, appointed in March following Angola's withdrawal as a mediator, includes Zewde, Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic), former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), and Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa).

"This Joint EAC-SADC engagement is a strong demonstration of Africa's commitment to African-led solutions for regional and continental peace and stability," Mudavadi said.

The meeting seeks to align EAC and SADC-led initiatives, reinforce regional coordination, and accelerate political dialogue to end the conflict, building on recommendations from a Harare ministerial session that outlined a roadmap for short, medium, and long-term stabilization measures.

Eastern DRC has long suffered cycles of violence driven by armed groups, resource conflicts, and cross-border tensions.

In early 2025, M23 rebels captured Goma and later Bukavu, raising fears of further escalation and prompting renewed diplomatic efforts.

Kenya has played a central role in the mediation process, hosting previous Nairobi Peace Talks that brought together Congolese authorities, armed group representatives, and regional stakeholders under the EAC framework.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.