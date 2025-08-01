South Africa: Letter to Mahlamba Ndlopfu - General Mkhwanazi Turned July Into Justice Month

opinion

South Africans aren't just hungry for justice -- they're ravenous. Heads must roll, orange overalls must be fitted, and dockets must stop vanishing like tenders in the wind.

Ah, Chief Dwasaho! July, by far the longest month since the invention of the Gregorian calendar, has finally expired -- no turkey, no fairy lights, just Breaking News. Instead of "Christmas in July", we got Crime Scenes aplenty.

My leader: July 2025 will be remembered as the month that gave us the most expensive press conference in South African history, courtesy of KwaZulu-Natal's no-nonsense top cop, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

His 6 July presser lasted just under an hour. Still, the investigations that it birthed will cost an eye-watering R147.9-million -- not for bottled water or a mic, but for the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system arising from the specific allegations made public by General Mkhwanazi.

July, Justice Month

But can we give the general his flowers while the lilies are fresh? Unlike many of our over-scripted ministers who confuse "pressers" with amateur sketch performances, General Mkhwanazi arrived armed with results. His unit, the so-called Political Killings Task Team, turned July into Justice Month.

Ten politically or gang-linked murders were solved -- all linked by ballistics...