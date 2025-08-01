Africa: Trump Tariffs - D-Day for South Africa and Its Economic Relations With the US

31 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

With the 1 August deadline upon us and no trade agreement yet, experts agree that relations between South Africa and the US would need a reset and cool heads to negotiate.

With hours to go before US President Donald Trump's tariffs are expected to come into effect, South Africa announced "urgent interventions" to support exporters impacted by the tariffs.

"The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect on 1 August 2025.

"These urgent interventions are part of the DTIC's ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access to the United States, and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the European Union, Asia, Latin America, and other strategic partners," Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau said in a statement on Thursday night, 31 July.

This comes hours after Tau told Radio 702 that South Africa was preparing a last-minute "enhanced" trade proposal in the hope of avoiding Trump's punishing tariffs.

Key among the interventions, Tau said, was the establishment of an export support desk, which would serve as a direct point...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.