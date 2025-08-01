South Africa: Media Statement - Justice Committee Chairperson Welcomes Appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Mlambo

1 August 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Friday, 1 August 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Justice Dunstan Mlambo as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa.

Mr Xola said Justice Mlambo brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in the judiciary. He served as Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court for over a decade.

Justice Mlambo has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the independence of the judiciary, access to justice, and the transformation of the legal system, said the Chairperson. "His appointment is another positive step in the transformation of the judiciary and ensuring that it remains the protectors of our constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

"The portfolio committee extends its congratulations to Justice Mlambo on his appointment and wishes him success in this new role of national importance. We are confident that he will serve with integrity, wisdom, distinction and dedication to the Constitution," emphasised the Chairperson.

