Algeria: President Tebboune Committed to Building Strong Algeria-Lebanon Partnership

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed on Tuesday his determination to strengthen Algeria-Lebanon relations and establish a robust partnership, characterized by enhanced cooperation and continuous political consultation.

In a joint press statement with the President of the Lebanese Republic, General Joseph Aoun, who is on an official visit to Algeria, President Tebboune described the visit as "a significant step in fostering deep-rooted fraternal relations between our two countries and a valuable opportunity to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation."

He noted that his "constructive and fruitful" discussions with his Lebanese counterpart addressed "various aspects of existing cooperation between the two countries and prospects for its intensification and expansion."

"Following a comprehensive review of these matters, we agreed to expedite the convening of the first session of the Algerian-Lebanese Joint Commission, which will serve as a new beginning and a framework for sustainable and fruitful cooperation, involving businesspeople and economic operators through the activation of the Joint Business Council," President Tebboune explained.

He further stated that, after exploring areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in both countries, he reaffirmed to President Aoun "Algeria's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people in all circumstances and its commitment to Lebanon's security and stability."

In this context, he highlighted "Algeria's efforts at the United Nations Security Council to halt violations of Lebanese sovereignty by the Israeli occupation, as well as its dedication to supporting the UN resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)."

President Tebboune also noted that the discussions covered "the latest developments in the Palestinian issue and the urgent need to end the genocide and starvation policy in Gaza, as well as to counter attempts to forcibly displace its population."

Additionally, he expressed "deep concern over recent developments in Syria, including attacks targeting this brotherly country and attempts to interfere in its internal affairs."

The talks also addressed the situations in Libya, Sudan, and Yemen, with President Tebboune emphasizing "the importance of unified Arab and international efforts to support these brotherly countries in overcoming their crises."

"To ensure ongoing political consultation and coordination between our two countries on these critical issues, we have decided to reactivate the political consultation mechanism," he added.

President Tebboune concluded by reaffirming his determination to elevate Algeria-Lebanon relations into "a genuine partnership, embodied by deepened cooperation and sustained political consultation."