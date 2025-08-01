South Africa: Reservoir to Provide Water for North West Communities

As part of a commitment by government to improve the provision of a reliable water supply to communities, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has officially handed over a large water reservoir to the Moretele Local Municipality in the North West.

The Deputy President handed over the reservoir alongside Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina. The official handover was part of the Deputy President's outreach programme aimed at addressing service delivery challenges facing communities.

READ | Deputy President to lead service delivery outreach in North West

Mashatile handed over the 25 megalitre concrete water reservoir to the municipality, as part of a commitment by government to improve the provision of a reliable water supply to communities.

These initiatives are in line with the clarion call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to elevate the provision of quality water services to communities.

As one of its apex national priorities, government has committed to spending over R940 billion on infrastructure over the next three years, to revitalise roads and bridges, build dams and waterways, modernise ports and airports, and power the economy.

"This is a big reservoir, the first of its kind in the area. We want to ensure that our people get water. The President said water is a priority and ours is to implement," Majodina said on Friday.

The Minister explained that the reticulated network falls under the municipality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Town water or a reticulated water network delivers potable water to homes and businesses through an interconnected grid of pipes.

"That's why I've raised it that when we give the municipality this bulk water supply, theirs is to reticulate. People need water, and municipalities must reticulate," she said.

As part of his visit, the Deputy President will also embark on a Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Mogogelo village, in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

This nationwide campaign is aimed at fostering cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces, while advancing sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

He is also expected to deliver remarks at a community meeting, which will provide an opportunity for government leadership to give feedback on progress achieved in addressing service delivery challenges affecting the surrounding communities.

The Deputy President is also accompanied by North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, Morelete Local Municipality Mayor George Manyike, Members of the North West Provincial Executive Council, as well as senior government officials.