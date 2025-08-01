South Africa: SA Continues to Engage US Over Tariffs

South Africa remains committed to finding a resolution with the United States following the recently imposed reciprocal tariffs.

This, as government intensifies efforts to protect jobs, support affected companies and diversify trade markets.

This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed members of the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

The President's comments follow the imposition of a 30% tariff by the United States on all goods imported from South Africa. The move forms part of a broader US tariff policy affecting multiple trade partners across the globe.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa had already tabled a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade proposal to the United States and that negotiations are ongoing.

"We put on the table a package, which would deal with our trade relations with the United States that contained what we were offering and what we wanted them to offer us. We wanted a number of trade items to be exempted, and we wanted to offer them the ability to invest in our economy, as well as South African companies to invest in the United States.

"That package is still to be fully negotiated. What they want to do now is to deal with the trade issues that have got to do with what they are going to be imposing (sic)... Our negotiations with the US are continuing," the President said.

The President stressed that South Africa was not alone in facing these challenges. "Let's be clear. South Africa is not the only country that is dealing with these crises. Many other countries are, some of which are in a much worse situation than we are. Others are slightly better off.

"All of us are involved in a process of having discussions and negotiations with the United States. It should also be clear that the US has come up with a unilateral tariff imposition on many countries in the world.

"They are the biggest economy in the world, so we have to respond to the US tariff proposal. Many of our companies deal with US customers. We export vehicles, steel and aluminium and citrus. We have to engage with them and find a way to reach a settlement. Within the window that's still open, we are hoping that we will find a way to settle this matter.

"On our African continent, we are the largest economy and the most industrialised economy. So obviously we will be a target, because we export more than many other countries," the President said.

Support for local companies

Government is working on a support package for South African companies that are likely to be hit hardest by the new tariffs.

"That for us is the main objective, but at the same time, we are saying to our companies that we are going to come up with measures to support our companies through negotiations. There are other interventions that we are working on, which will lessen the blow to our companies," President Ramaphosa said.

Government's approach is two-pronged: to negotiate both globally and at the sectoral level, while also offering direct support to industries most exposed to the US market.

"Our objective really is to save jobs. We want to preserve the jobs at those companies that are going to be adversely affected.

"Those who deal with citrus, we will be assisting them with those negotiations, and those who deal with vehicles, we will be [assisting them as well]. The second approach is precisely that of assisting our companies and giving them as much help as we can," he said.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa is taking active steps to reduce its dependence on any single trade partner by encouraging companies to explore new international markets.

"The whole process of dealing with countries on a trade basis requires that we should be multidimensional. We should not just focus on one country, and we've been encouraging our companies to look out to export their products to various markets because it is too risky just to focus on one market.

"When I travel overseas, I usually take a business delegation so that they can go and search for new markets wherever we go. The same thing happens with the Deputy President and other Ministers as well," the President said.

He emphasised that South Africa must intensify its efforts to expand international trade.

"For us to grow our economy, we need to be much more vigorous and robust with our international trade, and it must be as 'international as the word international means'.

"There are quite a number of countries that we need to reach out to, countries that want to deal with us, that want to trade with us, and this moment gives us that opportunity," the President said.

Engagement

Following the briefing, The Presidency released a statement confirming that South Africa will continue negotiating with the United States on the tariffs which are expected to come into effect seven days after 1 August 2025.

"South Africa will continue negotiating with the US regarding the 30% tariff announced by the US, which will come into effect on or after 12h01 eastern daylight time, seven days after 1 August 2025," the statement read.

It clarified that previously exempted items under a US Executive Order, such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and stainless-steel scrap, remain excluded from the new tariff measures.

The statement confirmed that South Africa has submitted a Framework Deal aimed at fostering mutually beneficial trade and investment relations.

"All channels of communication remain open to engage with the US and our negotiators are ready pending invitation from the US," it said.

In the interim, government is finalising a support package for affected sectors, with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) set to announce further details. An Export Support Desk has also been established to provide exporters with updates, guidance and market assistance.

"South Africa will continue to pursue all diplomatic efforts to safeguard its national interests. It is important that as a country, we keep our people at work and our companies producing some of the high-quality products destined for many parts of the world," the statement read.