South Africa: No Resilient Economy Without Gender Equality

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has warned that there can be no resilient economy while wealth and income inequality persist along gender lines.

Speaking at the official launch held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, Chikunga emphasised that economic resilience is fundamentally undermined when half the population remains economically marginalised.

"A resilient economy is one that should be able to withstand, adapt to, and recover from various shocks and disruptions while maintaining its ability to grow. And certainly, no economy can be truly resilient for all when half of its population is economically marginalised," Chikunga said.

Chikunga said financial inclusion for women goes far beyond basic access to banking.

"It represents a fundamental shift in economic power. This struggle includes challenging discriminatory lending practices, advocating for property rights reforms that allow women to use assets as collateral, and confronting cultural norms that position men as the primary financial decision-makers."

She argued that true economic resilience requires a deliberate reconstruction of systems and structures that harness the full productive potential of all citizens, with particular attention to those who have been historically excluded from economic power.

The Minister pointed out that Africa represents the future of trade and market success and has been at the centre of the population growth, accounting for the largest relative growth, with its population expanding from 283 million in 1960 to more than 1.5 billion in 2024 - a more than fivefold increase.

"This is projected to increase by 950 million and touch 2.5 billion by the year 2050. This population represents a largely untapped market that must be connected through technology, a market that must be fed from our arable land, a market that must travel, a market that must be entertained and a market that must be well dressed. In short, the market is at our doorstep. Let us innovate around it," the Minister said.

Women at the heart of African trade

The Minister underscored the need for women to be at the forefront of the African market, noting that traditional trade models, dominated by male-centred networks and structures, have proven insufficient in confronting the paradox of a wealthy Africa that is inhabited by poor Africans.

"Research evidence has consistently shown that economies with higher levels of women's participation in trade enjoy greater resilience, innovation and sustainable growth patterns. We also know that women-led businesses tend to prioritise societal well-being over pure profit maximisation."

Despite these strengths, Chikunga acknowledged that barriers remain -- particularly limited access to digital tools, excessive red tape, border delays, and administrative red tape -- that prevent women from fully participating in cross-border trade.

To address these challenges, the Minister called on policymakers, businesses and development financiers to intensify their efforts to eliminate these barriers and expand trade opportunities for women.

She said work must be intensified via the Comprehensive Financial Architecture Reform that establishes gender-responsive financial systems capable of addressing women's unique economic realities.

"This includes the creation of women-focused investment funds that provide patient capital -- capital with flexible, longer payback periods suited to the nature of women-led businesses. It also requires developing alternative credit scoring mechanisms that recognise informal economic activities, where many women are concentrated.

"Financial institutions must adopt collateral-free lending programmes, recognising that women's limited property ownership should not exclude them from accessing capital. Additionally, blended finance mechanisms--which combine public and private funding--will help de-risk investment, while providing women entrepreneurs with the patient capital needed to build sustainable, export-ready businesses," the Minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business South Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A call to action

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Deputy Minister, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, echoed the Minister's message, urging women to see themselves not as passive beneficiaries but as active economic drivers.

"Women are not bystanders in the economy. We are contributors. It is time for women to lead a march for economic emancipation, from our townships to our rural areas."

She also encouraged women to take ownership across all sectors, especially in the financial and digital economies.

"Do not limit yourselves to one sector. It is your time, take the economy in your hands. When women work together and support each other, we will win," she said.