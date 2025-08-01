Egypt: President Sisi Stresses Need to Respect Int'l Law On Diplomatic Mission Protection

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reaffirmed, during a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, the obligation of all states to uphold international law and relevant international conventions by ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions and refraining from any interference with foreign embassies operating on their territory.

Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed el Shennawy said the phone call addressed various aspects of relations between Egypt and the Netherlands.

Both leaders stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, water resource management, financial services, and energy.

They also discussed ways to deepen cooperation on migration-related issues.

The Dutch prime minister praised Egypt's efforts in addressing irregular migration, underlining the ongoing coordination between the two countries in this area, as well as in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging Egypt's leadership and extensive experience in these fields.

As for regional developments, President Sisi outlined Egypt's ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the swift and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid, ensure the release of captives and detainees, and create conditions favorable to the resumption of the political process.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to a two-state solution involving the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with Al Quds (occupied East Jerusalem) as its capital, as the only viable path to lasting peace and regional stability.

The Dutch prime minister expressed strong appreciation for Egypt's continued efforts to end hostilities, facilitate humanitarian aid, and secure the release of captives.

President Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's outright rejection of any attempt to relocate the Palestinian population against their will, stressing the pressing need for initiating Gaza's reconstruction immediately following a ceasefire.

He also reaffirmed the critical obligation of all states, under international law, to protect diplomatic missions and uphold the inviolability of foreign embassies, an obligation the Dutch prime minister explicitly supported during their conversation.

