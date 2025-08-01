Mozambique: Egypt, Mozambique Mull Ways to Cement Bilateral Ties

1 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, made a phone call with Mozambique's Foreign Minister, Maria Lucas, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and to continue consultation and coordination on regional issues of mutual interest.

Abdelatty lauded Egypt's close ties with Mozambique and emphasized Cairo's keenness to boost bilateral cooperation to broader horizons--especially following the recent election of Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He also expressed keenness on enhancing cooperation in areas such as capacity building, education, health, and infrastructure, as well as encouraging trade exchange and joint investments.

Abdelatty highlighted the importance of arranging a round of political consultations between the two countries.

For her part, the foreign minister of Mozambique voiced her country's appreciation for Egypt's continued support, particularly in the area of capacity building. She expressed keenness to strengthen cooperation with Egypt across various fields, praising Egypt's pivotal role on both the African and international stages.

The two ministers also exchanged views on several regional issues and the security and development challenges facing the African continent.

They agreed to continue coordination in regional forums and to enhance joint action within the framework of the African Union, in support of the principles of solidarity and integration.

