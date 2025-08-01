Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Netherland's Prime Minister

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Friday 1/8/2025 a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call touched on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between Egypt and the Netherlands.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen and develop these relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, water resource management, financial services, and energy.

The call also reviewed ways to enhance cooperation on migration. The Dutch prime minister praised Egypt's efforts in combating illegal immigration and lauded the continuous coordination between the two countries in this area.

Additionally, the two sides discussed cooperation in confronting terrorism and extremism. The Dutch prime minister affirmed Egypt's leading role and significant expertise in this regard.

The call discussed the current regional situation. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's unwavering efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and ensure the urgent and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid.

The President also highlighted endeavors to secure the release of hostages and captives and to create an environment conducive to resuming the political process. The aim is to implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the June 4, 1967 borders, as the only path to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

In this context, the Dutch prime minister expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's diligent efforts to secure a ceasefire, release hostages, and provide humanitarian aid to the Strip.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's firm stance rejecting attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. He also stressed the need to expedite the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as soon as a ceasefire is reached.

The President emphasized the necessity of respecting international law and relevant international agreements, which obligate countries to provide security protection for diplomatic missions and not to harm foreign embassies operating on their soil. This matter was affirmed by the Dutch prime minister.

