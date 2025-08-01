Namibia: Long Walk for Inclusion ... Visually Impaired Man Embarks On Journey From Okahandja

Kleopas Petrus, a 32-year-old motivational speaker and advocate for the visually impaired, is preparing to walk 77 kilometres from Okahandja to the Office of the Prime Minister in Windhoek on 5 September 2025.

This is Petrus' quest to raise awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in Namibia.

Petrus, who lost his sight at a young age due to glaucoma, has dedicated his life to breaking barriers for people with disabilities.

Glaucoma is an eye condition that damages the optic nerve. This damage can lead to vision loss or blindness.

In 2019, he founded the Home-Full Organisation for the visually impaired, a non-profit initiative that champions the rights of visually impaired Namibians and advocates for stronger action against GBV.

"Despite Namibia's progress in promoting inclusivity and human rights, many marginalised citizens, particularly persons with disabilities and survivors of GBV, continue to endure systemic barriers, discrimination, and limited access to essential services," Petrus said.

Through his walk, Petrus hopes to spark a national conversation and inspire action in four key areas.

They include enhanced policies and programmes to strengthen disability-inclusive policies and GBV prevention strategies. The other is economic empowerment through more skills development and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. Additionally, accessibility and protection via improved infrastructure, healthcare and legal protection for vulnerable groups is also high on his agenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Finally, public awareness campaigns to fight stigma and promote inclusivity is another objective.

Petrus emphasised that women and girls with disabilities face "compounded vulnerabilities", often becoming disproportionately affected by GBV due to a lack of protection and resources.

The long walk from Okahandja to Windhoek is both a personal challenge and a symbolic act of solidarity. It represents, according to Petrus, "the resilience of marginalised Namibians and a call to action to ensure no Namibian is left behind."

He has called on the government, private sector and the wider public to support his initiative, whether through participation, public endorsement, or dialogue on actionable solutions.

Petrus' upcoming journey is not just about covering the distance between two towns, but it is about bridging the gap between policy and lived reality for thousands of Namibians.