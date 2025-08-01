North Africa: Number of Ships Transiting Suez Canal Declines From 80 to 35 Vessels Per Day Due to Houthis' Attacks - Sca Chief

Mmelouk/Wikimedia Commons
The Suez Canal (file image)
1 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have severely disrupted maritime navigation through the Suez Canal, with the number of transiting ships dropping from 70-80 vessels per day to just 30-35, said Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), during celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the Canal's nationalization.

Despite daily challenges, Admiral Rabie emphasized that the Suez Canal remains one of the world's most vital maritime routes. He stressed that the Canal's long history of overcoming adversity is a testament to its resilience and the professionalism of those managing it--a reputation that has earned the Suez Canal numerous international accolades in recent years.

The SCA Chairman also urged insurance companies to reconsider the elevated premiums imposed on vessels transiting the Red Sea. He called for sending reassuring messages to global shipping lines to encourage the resumption of normal traffic through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

As a result of the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Suez Canal's revenues plummeted by 61% in 2024, falling to $3.991 billion from $10.25 billion in 2023. On March 9, 2025, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that Egypt is currently losing approximately $800 million per month in Suez Canal revenues due to regional instability.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.