Namibia Targets Full Digital Transformation

As Namibia rolls out its Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), one of its ambitions is the full-scale digital transformation of the country, from classrooms to government offices to rural farms.

While most media reports on NDP6 have focused on agriculture, manufacturing and food self-sufficiency, the plan quietly outlines a wide-reaching strategy to modernise Namibia's digital infrastructure, legal frameworks and education models.

The government has committed to transforming the country into a digital economy by 2030, with bold targets in internet access, data protection, artificial intelligence (AI) education and e-governance.

NDP6, which runs from 2025/26 to 2029/30, identifies digital infrastructure and cybersecurity as critical enablers of Namibia's future development.

According to the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Plan (IMEP), Namibia aims to increase internet usage from the current 53% to 90% by 2030.

In addition, the country seeks to improve its global e-Government Index ranking from 114th in 2024 to 90th by the end of the plan period.

The plan also aims to increase the information and communication sector's contribution to the gross domestic product from 1.6% in 2024 to 4% by 2030.

"By 2030, Namibia will be a player in the global digital economy," the NDP6 IMEP states.

Improved access to technologies will increase from an average of 28% to 70%, and internet use will reach 90% of the population.

At the heart of this strategy is the development of a National Data Centre to store and manage government information securely.

The plan stipulates that "this facility will serve as a cornerstone for national digital transformation... supporting government operations, public services and private sector innovation".

The centre is also expected to enhance data sovereignty by ensuring that critical national data is hosted within Namibia.

Cybersecurity is a major concern.

Namibia's current cybersecurity score is just 37, and NDP6 aims to raise it to 65 by 2030.

"To achieve this, Namibia will enact national cybersecurity legislation and strengthen the capacity of the Namibia Cybersecurity Incident Response Team (Nam-CSIRT)," the policy document confirms.

Nam-CSIRT will coordinate cyber defence across both the public and private sectors.

It is tasked with detecting, analysing and mitigating cyber threats.

Another significant development is the government's plan to integrate AI and cybersecurity education into both basic and higher learning institutions.

"The programme aims to support the development of AI and cybersecurity curriculum for basic and higher education institutions," the plan outlines.

This includes a full curriculum that teaches learners how to use emerging technologies responsibly, avoid digital risks and become digitally literate citizens.

The digital plan prioritises reducing the urban-rural digital divide.

Underserved areas will receive broadband infrastructure, ICT-equipped schools and community internet centres.

The aim is to ensure equal digital access for rural schools, health centres and households.

Gender-responsive and youth-focused digital training programmes are part of the package.

"Namibia's digital transformation cannot succeed if it excludes rural communities," the document reads.

"Affordable access, local content and digital inclusion will be the foundation of an equitable digital economy," it adds.

Government service delivery is also set for a dramatic shift.

Only 13 public institutions currently offer online services.

NDP6 targets 100% digitalisation of government services by 2029/30.

Ministries will offer platforms for applying for national documents, filing taxes, accessing health services and reporting complaints.

"Digitalisation helps build a more resilient and adaptive public sector," the NDP6 states.

"Improved data use, service efficiency and citizen involvement will create a more responsive government," it adds.

The implementation of the Access to Information Act will support these efforts.

By 2030, the plan aims for at least 70% of the population to have access to government-held public information.