Namibia: Gasdistro - Namibia's New Music Distribution Platform

A new wave is about to hit Namibia's music industry, called Gasdistro.

It was founded by creative entrepreneurs Vernon van Wyk and Andreas Nambambi, widely known as DJ Dreas.

The groundbreaking platform is set to revolutionise the way Namibian artists release and profit from their music.

"Gasdistro is more than just a distribution platform. It's a movement to elevate Namibian music on the global stage," he said.

Nambambi added: "This initiative is about Namibia and putting its artists on the global map. We believe that by giving our artists the right tools, we can build a vibrant music industry that showcases the incredible talent we have in Namibia".

The idea behind Gasdistro came from the need to give Namibian artists easier access, resources and support to make their music available locally and internationally.

The name blends 'GAS', short for going at success, with 'distro', representing music distribution, symbolising the push or 'gas' that artists need to succeed.

Drawing from their own journeys in music, the founders combined their expertise to bring the platform to life.

Nambambi is a seasoned producer, DJ and artist with an impressive catalogue.

Van Wyk is experienced in artist management and brand building.

They understood the gap in the industry long before creating Gasdistro.

The platform allows both emerging and established artists to upload their music while keeping 100% ownership of their work.

It also handles revenue collection and distribution, provides analytics, and supports artists through playlist pitching, marketing and consultations to help them grow their brands.

While the focus for now remains on Namibia, the founders are open to collaborations with both local and international partners to help Namibian musicians thrive on the global stage.

For Van Wyk and Nambambi, Gasdistro is more than just a platform.

It is a doorway to possibility.

Their message to young creatives and musicians watching this historic moment is clear: Just start! Believe in your ideas and work hard to execute them.