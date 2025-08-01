Africa: Tanzania Kicks Off TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, Pamoja 2024 Trophy Tour

The official trophy tour for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 began on Friday, August 1, in Tanzania, one of three host nations for this year's continental tournament, alongside Kenya and Uganda.

The CAF TotalEnergies CHAN, PAMOJA 2024 will officially kick off on Saturday, 2 August, with the opening match between hosts Tanzania and Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The final is scheduled for 30 August in Kenya.

The trophy tour is one of the key promotional activities ahead of the tournament. It aims to bring the excitement of the CHAN closer to fans and media, helping to build anticipation and enthusiasm across the host nations ahead of the big kick-off.

In Tanzania, the buzz is already in full swing, not just in the economic capital Dar es Salaam, but throughout the country, as supporters eagerly prepare to welcome the continent's top home-based talent for this unique competition.

The first day of the trophy tour featured stops at several major media houses, including the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC1), Crown Media Radio, and Azam Media, which dedicated special coverage to the tournament and the country's readiness to co-host this prestigious continental event.

The tour was graced by prominent figures and CAF officials, including Tanzanian national team star Simon Msuva.

The CHAN trophy will continue its journey across all three host nations in the lead-up to the tournament, which is one of the continent's premier football events dedicated exclusively to players competing in their domestic leagues.

The opening match promises a festive atmosphere as fans gather to usher in the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, PAMOJA 2024 in style.