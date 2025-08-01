Africa: Victor Wanyama, Denis Onyango and Mrisho Ngasa Feature in Official Reveal of TotalEnergies CAF CHAN Trophy

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has unveiled the new trophy for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), PAMOJA 2024, in a reveal that featured three of the continent's most celebrated football icons - Victor Wanyama (Kenya), Denis Onyango (Uganda) and Mrisho Ngasa (Tanzania).

The announcement comes ahead of the tournament's much-anticipated kick-off, with the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, PAMOJA 2024 set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from 02-30 August 2025.

The three legends lent their presence and prestige to a special video released to mark the occasion, underscoring the significance of the new trophy and its alignment with the values of African football.

The new trophy launch is part of a wider rebrand of the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, PAMOJA 2024. The refreshed identity seeks to highlight the deep cultural roots, unity, and footballing excellence that define the tournament and its place in the African football ecosystem.

Crafted with a sleek and contemporary design, the trophy features a blend of gold and silver elements, representing both the prestige and the rising stature of the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN tournament.

A central feature of the design is a series of 54 lines encircling the trophy, each representing one of the continent's member associations. At its core lies a map of Africa - a powerful emblem of the competition's pan-African character.

This design speaks to the foundational values of the tournament: unity, diversity, and progress. Each line symbolises the unique journey of African football - built on passion, skill, and the dreams of generations of players and fans alike.

The TotalEnergies CAF CHAN, PAMOJA 2024 trophy stands as a bold symbol of the competition's evolution and its enduring contribution to the growth of football on the continent.