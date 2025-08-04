Sudan: 'Colombian Commander Slain' As RSF Attack On North Darfur Capital Repelled

El Fasher — The Joint Force of Armed Movements and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) say that an attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the North Darfur capital of El Fasher was repelled yesterday, as the humanitarian situation in the city continues to deteriorate. The command of the 6th Infantry Division said in a statement seen by Radio Dabanga that its forces were able to repel a large-scale attack launched by the RSF, "in a force that included foreigners", on the northeastern and southwestern axes on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the Joint Force of the Armed Movements accused the SPLM-N forces led by Abdelaziz El Hilu of taking part in the attack, describing it as "a dangerous development". The Joint Force claims that "a number of foreigners were killed, including a commander of theRSF, who holds Colombian citizenship". They also claim that "a number of attackers were captured, and a number of combat vehicles were destroyed and burned during the attack".

Pro-SAF and Joint Force social media accounts circulated videos of soldiers who said they were Colombians fighting in the ranks of the RSF.

Radio Dabanga was not immediately able to obtain comment from the RSF, or the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by El Hilu. Both are party to the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), which announced the controversial formation of a government in Nyala, capital of South Darfur last week.

Deteriorating humanitarian situation

On the humanitarian front, callers say that the situation in the city of El Fasher continues to deteriorate with the lack of basic commodities, as the price of corn has risen exponentially. Activists and supporters of El Fasher continue their campaign on social media to reflect the deteriorating conditions in the city, demanding that the siege be lifted.

A new call to leave El Fasher

Taher Abubakr Hajar, a member of the Presidential Council of the Founding Government, appealed to civilians and military personnel in the city of El Fasher to leave the city in order to preserve their lives and facilitate the provision of aid. He pointed to the terrible deterioration in the humanitarian situation, stressing that "the city's residents are victims, and their lives and property must be preserved".

Hajar explained that their forces in the south, north and east of El Fasher are ready to provide various forms of assistance, calling for the use of civilians as human shields not to be allowed. He stressed that communication with organisations to provide assistance will continue.

Woman and a child killed during displacement from El Fasher

The Sudan Doctors' Network assert in a statement that a woman and a child were allegedly killed by the RSF as they were displaced from the city of El Fasher to the Tawila area of North Darfur. The network say one of the survivors informed their team that they and a number of displaced families were attacked while traveling on the road from El Fasher to Tawila. The group included nine women, seven children, and an elderly man. The attackers killed a woman and a two-year-old girl, while the rest of the group was whipped and kicked in the legs. The RSF are also accused of preventing families from burying the dead.

Detention

The North Darfur Centre for Human Rights accused the RSF of detaining dozens of women in two locations in El Fasher. The Observatory said in a statement that "the RSF are detaining dozens of women at the centre for medical supplies located in south-east El Fasher, and the Jadid camp in the far east of the city."

Again, Radio Dabanga was not immediately able to obtain a response from the RSF.

Accusations against the international community

Sudan's Minister of Information and Culture, Khaled El Aisir, accused the international community of "[maintaining] double standards in its attitudes towards the crimes committed by the RSF.

El Aisir called on the international community "to shoulder its moral and humanitarian responsibilities, and to lift the siege on the city of El Fasher and bring those responsible for it to justice. He also called for support for the plan to re-open the roads to Dilling and Kadugli.