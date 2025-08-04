Namibia: Co-Hosts Kenya Get CHAN Campaign Off to Strong Start

Kenya got their African Nations Championships (Chan) campaign off to a winning start on Sunday, following in the footsteps of fellow co-hosts Tanzania.

Tournament debutants Kenya held on to beat two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their opening Group A game at the Kasarani Stadium after Austin Odhiambo's first-half goal.

Tournament favourites and two-time winners Morocco also won their opening match 2-0 against Angola.

Against DR Congo, Kenya were the better side for much of the first half, and Odhiambo gave them the lead in stoppage time.

They had missed two good chances before Odhiambo latched onto a pass from David Sakwa and fired a left-footed shot past Congolese goalkeeper Brudel Efonge.

The visitors had their best chance of equalising in the 75th when Horso Mwaku shot wide.

"Many of the players were stepping onto the big stage for the first time," Kenya coach Benni McCarthy told reporters.

"Beating one of the tournament favourites is massive for us."

Earlier a group of home fans broke through the security barriers before entering the packed stadium.

Before the game, fans were puzzled over the difficulty of securing tickets which the local organising committee said had been sold out long before the start of the tournament.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, Morocco put Angola under pressure from the off, Imad Riahi giving them a 29th-minute lead.

The North African giants wrapped up the points with an 81st-minute own goal.

Angola have yet to win an opening match in five Chan appearances and next face Kenya on August 7.

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania got the tournament underway with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

Fireworks across the coastal town greeted the country's first victory in the competition, reserved for footballers playing for clubs in their home country.

Abdul Sopu set the tone when he scored a penalty in added time of the first half.

Tanzania grabbed a second goal in the 71st minute when Mohamed Hussein Mohammed headed home from close range.