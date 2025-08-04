Sudan: Minister of Justice Arrives in Khartoum State

Khartoum, August 3, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif arrived in Khartoum State on Sunday.

He was received by the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, at the General Secretariat of the State Government.

The visit was to assess the situation of judicial institutions and rebuild what was destroyed by the war, in preparation for the return to the main headquarters.

Hamza indicated that the visit came within the framework of reopening and operating the Commercial Registry in Khartoum, which will contribute to protecting the interests of the people and normalizing aspects of life. He highlighted the state's efforts to normalize life and rebuild, which are no less than the struggle.

He said that the State succeeded, despite the unfavouble circumstances, to restore services and announce the Government of Hope, which has planted hope in the hearts of the Sudanese, who have high aspirations for it.

For his part, the Minister of Justice expressed his happiness with this visit, given the achievement of security and stability in Khartoum State and the restoration of the state's sovereignty and dignity, thanks to the sacrifices of the armed forces and other regular forces, affirming the commitment to continue on the path of the martyrs and complete what they began.

The Minister of Justice praised the steadfastness of the Wali of Khartoum State, his refusal to leave, and his presence with the forces in the Battle of Dignity, which had a significant impact in instilling confidence among citizens and restoring hope for the restoration of basic services. This is an effort worthy of appreciation, pledging that the ministry will exert its utmost efforts to fulfill its mission through its specialized bodies in the service of justice.