Rwanda: Ayra Starr, the Ben and Co. Shut Down Kigali At Goa Closing Concert

There is no doubt that Ayra Starr has a big fanbase in Rwanda as witnessed during her first performance in Kigali during the closing concert of the Giants of Africa festival.

That audience had long waited for the Nigerian star musician to perform in the Rwandan capital and when she showed up, indeed she barely disappointed.

From hype and energetic vocal delivery to her signature fashion, Ayra stayed true to herself as she repeated what she did at world-class shows like Coldplay from the very moment she showed up on the Kigali stage.

Expectations were high from thousands of fans--some of whom made D-day ticket purchase after realizing that she landed in Kigali on Saturday morning for the show-- while others had to travel from upcountry to watch her performing live at BK Arena. And it's fair to say that she delivered.

"I had doubts that she would come for the show in Kigali. But when she arrived in town, I ran to the ticketing platform to buy a ticket. The ticketing system had closed but I managed to buy one from a friend. I couldn't miss her performance," said one of the concertgoers.

From "Gimme Dat" ft Wizkid, "Goodbye (Warm Up)" ft Asake and "Rhythm & Blues" to Stability and "Commas" and "Rush," two of her viral tracks in Rwanda, Ayra Starr gave concertgoer inside BK Arena every reason to celebrate what the Giants of Africa was all about throughout the week.

The audience deserved a closing concert like this, and none of The Ben, Kizz Dainiel or Timaya spoiled the night. The Ben--the only Rwanda artiste on the lineup--again set the bar high with yet another rendition of 'My Best Friend' which got revellers engaged as he performed it with a guitar.

