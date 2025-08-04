Rwanda: Ayra Starr, the Ben and Co. Shut Down Kigali At Goa Closing Concert

3 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

There is no doubt that Ayra Starr has a big fanbase in Rwanda as witnessed during her first performance in Kigali during the closing concert of the Giants of Africa festival.

That audience had long waited for the Nigerian star musician to perform in the Rwandan capital and when she showed up, indeed she barely disappointed.

From hype and energetic vocal delivery to her signature fashion, Ayra stayed true to herself as she repeated what she did at world-class shows like Coldplay from the very moment she showed up on the Kigali stage.

Expectations were high from thousands of fans--some of whom made D-day ticket purchase after realizing that she landed in Kigali on Saturday morning for the show-- while others had to travel from upcountry to watch her performing live at BK Arena. And it's fair to say that she delivered.

"I had doubts that she would come for the show in Kigali. But when she arrived in town, I ran to the ticketing platform to buy a ticket. The ticketing system had closed but I managed to buy one from a friend. I couldn't miss her performance," said one of the concertgoers.

From "Gimme Dat" ft Wizkid, "Goodbye (Warm Up)" ft Asake and "Rhythm & Blues" to Stability and "Commas" and "Rush," two of her viral tracks in Rwanda, Ayra Starr gave concertgoer inside BK Arena every reason to celebrate what the Giants of Africa was all about throughout the week.

The audience deserved a closing concert like this, and none of The Ben, Kizz Dainiel or Timaya spoiled the night. The Ben--the only Rwanda artiste on the lineup--again set the bar high with yet another rendition of 'My Best Friend' which got revellers engaged as he performed it with a guitar.

More details on the concert to follow...

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.