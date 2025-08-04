Tanzania: Maternal Blood Deficiency Worries Zanzibar

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Deputy Minister for Health, Mr Hassan Khamis Hafidh, has expressed concern over the growing number of women arriving at health facilities to give birth with blood deficiencies, a key factor contributing to maternal and newborn deaths.

Speaking at the Ministry's headquarters in Mnazi Mmoja, Stone Town during the official launch of World Breast-feeding Week (August 1-7), Mr Hafidh underscored the strong link between poor nutrition and adverse health outcomes for mothers and children.

"We are committed to ending maternal and child deaths, but poor nutrition remains a major obstacle," he said. "Malnutrition causes blood deficiencies in pregnant women and hampers healthy development in children," he said.

Mr Hafidh urged families to adopt healthy eating habits, noting that good nutrition does not have to be expensive. "Foods rich in iron, such as sardines, green vegetables and fruits, are very affordable. Yet many people still choose junk food like fries and other street snacks," he said.

He called on mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies for at least six months, emphasising that proper breastfeeding supports healthy growth and contributes to better academic performance later in life.

Mr Hafidh also highlighted the importance of involving fathers in the breastfeeding journey. "We are considering a plan to allow male civil servants to take time off to support their wives during breastfeeding and ensure proper maternal nutrition," he added.

The deputy minister identified Micheweni district in Pemba and North Unguja as areas with the highest rates of poor nutrition.

He called on religious leaders, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and journalists to intensify efforts to promote exclusive breastfeeding and healthy diets.

This year's theme, "Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems," highlights the need for long-term and equitable support for breast-feeding mothers.

Mr Hafidh reminded the public that breastfeeding success is not solely the mother's responsibility but is a shared duty involving families, communities, employers, health professionals and governments.

The goals for this year's Breastfeeding Week include, educating the public on the health benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and children, creating supportive environments at workplaces, in communities and within health services and promoting policy and resource investment for long-term breastfeeding support.

Other goals focus on contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the areas of nutrition, health, gender equality and social justice.

Mr Hafidh said research has shown that exclusive breastfeeding helps prevent various forms of malnutrition from stunting to obesity as well as chronic illnesses. "Introducing alternative foods before six months increases the risk of long-term health complications," he warned.

Data from 2022 reveals a concerning trend: Only 56 per cent of newborns in Zanzibar are breastfed within the first hour after birth and just 41 per cent are exclusively breastfed for the first six months far below the World Health Organisation's recommendation.

"Our target is to reach 70 per cent by 2029," he said. He stressed that proper breastfeeding should begin even before childbirth, with pregnant women requiring adequate nutrition to build reserves and ensure a healthy breastfeeding journey. He called for strengthened prenatal and postnatal nutrition services.

"I call on the entire community, families, employers, religious leaders, media and all stakeholders to support mothers in breastfeeding. Let's eliminate all barriers, whether they are unfriendly workplaces, time constraints, or harmful cultural beliefs," he urged.

He added: "Media leaders have a powerful role to play. Use your platforms to raise awareness about breastfeeding and encourage communities to support mothers."

Dr Kamilya Ali Omar from the Ministry of Health echoed the sentiments, outlining the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, including protection against illnesses such as diarrhea, malnutrition and respiratory infections, as well as stronger emotional bonds between mother and child.

Additional benefits include improved cognitive and physical development, natural birth spacing, reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancer in mothers and lower child mortality rates.

Dr Kamilya said, "breastfeeding is a cornerstone of national development. Healthy children learn better, grow better and eventually contribute meaningfully to our country's economic and social progress. Investing in breastfeeding is investing in the next generation."