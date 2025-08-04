Namibia: Walvis Bay Evicted Residents Feel Left Out

Some residents recently evicted from a privately owned land at Walvis Bay have expressed deep frustration over the ordeal, claiming the system favours the wealthy.

Alumeta Paulus, who was among a group of approximately 50 people evicted by the messenger of the court earlier this week, says the experience has left many feeling abandoned and excluded.

"Namibia is for the rich. We, the poor, will never get land, and we will continue to be evicted from people's land," he expressed bitterly while pointing at the remains of her demolished shack.

The eviction followed a court order obtained by the landowner for the removal of the group from the plot they had illegally occupied.

While the eviction was carried out under legal instruction, video footage showing the forceful demolition of structures, including homes of pregnant women and school-going children, has sparked public outcry and condemnation from local leaders and activists, who submitted a petition to the office of the Erongo governor, Natalia /Goagoses.

/Goagoses in response says her office has already begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the eviction.

"This matter raises serious human rights concerns. We must verify all the facts and ensure the situation is addressed lawfully and compassionately," she says.

She urges the affected residents to register their names with the municipality to be considered for future resettlement opportunities.

"We cannot politicise human rights issues. Let us follow the legal processes and make sure everyone is treated with dignity," she adds.

Walvis Bay Rural Constituency councillor Florian Donatus echoes the governor's sentiments, emphasising the regional council's oversight role over local authorities.

"We cannot get involved in municipal operations, but we cannot allow our people to be mistreated either," he says.

He, however, cautions against disproportionate focus on land grabbers, pointing out that many residents have been patiently waiting for land while living in overcrowded backyard structures for decades.

"Some people have lived in congested conditions at the backs of relatives or even strangers for over 20 years. These people deserve consideration," he says.