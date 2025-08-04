Egypt: 9 Egyptian Military Planes Airdrop Tons of Food in Gaza - Army Spox

Nine Egyptian military transport planes airdropped tons of food in areas that are difficult to reach by land in the Gaza Strip, in tandem with land convoys through the Rafah crossing, Egypt's military spokesman affirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The spokesman added that the airdrops "were conducted upon President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's directives to provide all forms of support to the Palestinian people, aiming to alleviate their suffering amid the strip's deteriorating humanitarian conditions due to Israel's war."

On Wednesday, four Egyptian military transport aircraft airdropped food over areas in the Gaza Strip that are difficult to access by land.

Saturday's airdrop comes as Egypt's sixth and largest humanitarian aid convoy entered Gaza on Saturday morning, including two fuel trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel to help restore operations at the hospitals and bakeries of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Qahera News carried live coverage showing dozens of trucks, organised by the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), moving from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into the Karm Abu Salem crossing on their way to enter Gaza.

The fuel delivery, the first of its kind in months, is a lifeline for Gaza hospitals stuffed with critically injured patients and children suffering from acute malnutrition due to Israel's engineered famine.

The convoy also included substantial quantities of food staples such as flour, white sugar, ghee, lentils, fava beans, cooking oil, and infant formula, according to Egypt's Al-Qahera News.

On Thursday, Egypt's fifth aid convoy entered Gaza carrying over 1,200 tons of essential supplies aboard more than 100 trucks. It included approximately 840 tons of flour and 450 tons of assorted food parcels, the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) said in a statement.

Last Sunday, the ERC launched the humanitarian initiative "Zad El-Ezza: From Egypt to Gaza," marking its first aid convoy after five months of a deadly Israeli blockade.

The renewed Egyptian aid flows come amid mounting international condemnation of the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which was described by international aid organizations as "a war mechanism for killing Palestinians."

Since its launch in May, Israeli forces have killed over 1,400 starving Palestinians seeking aid at designated GHF distribution points, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and UN figures.

Ahram online