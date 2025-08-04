Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Reaffirms Plan to Bring Brave Warriors Home

3 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says her government is committed to ensuring the Brave Warriors can soon play their matches on home soil.

Speaking at the World Cup qualifying campaign fundraising gala dinner in Windhoek on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah told guests that it was time Namibia hosted official international matches again, pledging her administration's support towards securing a stadium that meets CAF and Fifa standards.

"Our team deserves to play at home, and our people deserve to support them from the stands," she said, calling it a national priority to restore dignity to Namibian football.

She linked the development of sport infrastructure to the country's broader development agenda, specifically referencing the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which she said would prioritise youth empowerment, infrastructure, social cohesion and sport.

Several corporate leaders, football officials and supporters pledged donations during the event.

The president called for national unity and collective support for the Brave Warriors World Cup qualification campaign.

"It demonstrates a proactive and strategic approach to ensure that our national team receives the necessary support to achieve our collective dream of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup," she said.

"We appreciate and value your unwavering support, your commitment, and your belief in the potential of our football team.

"Your contributions are not merely financial; they are an investment in the spirit of our nation, in the aspirations of our youth, and in the pride that comes with global representation," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasised the transformative power of sport in national development and cohesion.

She said sport is not only about competition, but also a vehicle for empowerment, national pride, and global image building.

A total of N$978 300.30 was raised in support of the campaign.

