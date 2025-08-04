Tanzania: Expert Urges Families to Embrace Will-Writing Culture to Prevent Disputes

Dodoma — LEGAL advice to families that will help them prevent land or family disputes has been among the key issues widely discussed in the ongoing Nane Nane Exhibition, whose aim is to boost the country's agro-economy.

Inheritance-related disputes have been common in Tanzania to such an extent that legal experts have urged families to recognise the importance of writing wills as a means to prevent inheritance-related conflicts that often arise upon the death of a parent or spouse.

Speaking during the ongoing Nanenane Agricultural Exhibition at Nzuguni grounds in Dodoma, the Assistant Director for Public Legal Services in the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Abdulrahman Mshamu, said many families continue to ignore the significance of wills, with some perceiving the act as inviting death.

"Writing a will is not about anticipating death; it is a legal safeguard. Many problems regarding inheritance could be avoided if people prepared wills in advance," he said.

Mr Mshamu noted that one of the most pressing challenges encountered during the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign has been inheritance disputes, a recurring issue particularly among widows and children following the death of a family head.

"In addition to addressing these disputes, we continue to offer legal counselling and encourage people to establish a routine of writing wills," he added.

He said land-related disputes also remain prominent among public complaints received through the legal aid campaign, and the ministry has been addressing them through both legal advice and public education.

He further highlighted marriage and divorce cases as another area of concern, particularly when it comes to the division of property after separation.

Mr Mshamu called upon citizens to visit the Ministry's pavilion at the Nanenane exhibition, noting that as the country gears up for future elections, it is vital for people to be well-informed about various laws, including the election law.

He pointed out that even those with requests for an extension of time to file legal cases are welcome to visit the pavilion, where they will receive the required assistance.

"The Ministry also promotes alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and public education on such methods as a means of easing case backlogs in the formal court system," he explained.

In addition, Mr Mshamu said the pavilion offers education on human rights and the protection of the country's natural resources and heritage wealth.

"We welcome all Tanzanians to visit our pavilion and access these free services. We have qualified experts ready to attend to your needs and offer on-the-spot solutions to your legal challenges," he said.