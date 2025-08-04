Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Supporting Somali National Army, Targeting Al Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In support of a military operation led by the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes against al Shabaab on Aug. 1, 2025.

The airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of Bariire, Somalia.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shahaab's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.