Uganda: Church of Uganda Denies Reports of New Bishop for Busoga Diocese

3 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

The Church of Uganda has strongly refuted claims that a new bishop has been elected for Busoga Diocese, describing the reports as false, misleading, and unofficial.

In a statement released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, the Provincial Secretary, Rev Canon William Ongeng, denied reports suggesting that Rev Canon Mathias Katiko, the vicar of Bugembe Cathedral, had been elected to succeed the outgoing Bishop, Rt Rev Paul Naimanye.

"We wish to categorically state that no election of a bishop has taken place in Busoga Diocese," Rev. Ongeng said.

"The information being shared is false and should be ignored with the utmost contempt it deserves."

He stressed that the Church of Uganda follows a clear, transparent, and spiritually grounded process for electing bishops, and any announcement is made only through official Church channels once confirmation is complete.

The denial follows a flurry of online speculation and premature congratulatory messages that flooded social media platforms late Sunday, stirring confusion and concern among Anglican faithful in Busoga and across the country.

"We urge all Church members, the media, and the general public to refrain from sharing or acting on unofficial and unverified information," Rev. Ongeng added.

He also appealed to Christians within Busoga Diocese to remain calm, prayerful, and united as the Church undertakes the discernment process to identify Rt Rev. Naimanye's successor.

The Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt Rev. Naimanye, is expected to retire later this year, and anticipation has been building among Christians and clergy over who will take over leadership of one of Uganda's most historic and influential dioceses.

Although the Church has not issued a timeline for the election, sources within the Anglican Communion confirm that the process is underway and progressing according to ecclesiastical procedures.

The Provincial Secretariat advised the public to rely solely on official communications from the Church of Uganda for updates concerning episcopal appointments in Busoga or any other diocese.

