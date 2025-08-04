Rwanda: First-Ever Electric Buses Roll Out in Secondary Cities

Rwanda's First — ever electric coaches have begun operating in secondary cities, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts to promote green public transport and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The expansion follows the launch in May 2025 of the first electric intercity bus route by the Ministry of Infrastructure, connecting Kigali to Muhanga, Nyanza, and Huye. This initiative supports the country's climate action goals, which include reducing national emissions by 38 percent by 2030.

The newly deployed fleet of 20 electric buses now serves major upcountry destinations, including Rubavu, Huye, Nyagatare, Rusumo, and Karongi.

Each bus has a range of 350 kilometers on a single charge--enough for a round trip from Kigali without recharging outside the capital.

"This is a game changer," said Beata Mukangabo, Head of the Transport Department at the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA). "These buses will improve services, protect the environment, and create jobs. Their impact on the transport sector and broader socio-economic development is substantial."

Mukangabo emphasised the importance of expanding emission-free transport to regions beyond Kigali, saying, "Electric buses in secondary cities contribute meaningfully to the fight against air pollution and global emissions."

In Rubavu District, a key tourism and business hub, local officials expect the electric buses to ease congestion, especially during peak travel seasons.

"With these emission-free buses, the lives of travelers and pedestrians will improve," said Mayor Prosper Mulindwa. "They will also enhance mobility in our tourism-rich town, supporting the local economy."

Doreen Orishaba, Managing Director of BasiGo, the company leading the electric bus rollout, said the initiative aligns directly with Rwanda's national strategy to move away from diesel-powered public transport.

"This is a win for those who doubted the capability of electric buses to travel long distances like Kigali to Rubavu," Orishaba said. "We've proven they can make the round trip without needing a recharge, offering not only environmental gains but also financial advantages."

Since launching the first two electric buses in December 2023, BasiGo has expanded its fleet to 34 and plans to reach 100 buses within a year, and 200 within two years.

Jean-Claude Nizeyimana, a driver based in Rubavu and Karongi, welcomed the transition, noting its environmental and health benefits.

"People often overlook how dangerous vehicle exhaust is to human health and the environment," Nizeyimana said. "Electric vehicles help mitigate global warming and extreme temperatures. We need more of them."