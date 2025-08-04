Rwanda: First-Ever Electric Buses Roll Out in Secondary Cities

3 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Rwanda's First — ever electric coaches have begun operating in secondary cities, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts to promote green public transport and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The expansion follows the launch in May 2025 of the first electric intercity bus route by the Ministry of Infrastructure, connecting Kigali to Muhanga, Nyanza, and Huye. This initiative supports the country's climate action goals, which include reducing national emissions by 38 percent by 2030.

The newly deployed fleet of 20 electric buses now serves major upcountry destinations, including Rubavu, Huye, Nyagatare, Rusumo, and Karongi.

ALSO READ: Govt rolls out electric bus service to secondary cities

Each bus has a range of 350 kilometers on a single charge--enough for a round trip from Kigali without recharging outside the capital.

"This is a game changer," said Beata Mukangabo, Head of the Transport Department at the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA). "These buses will improve services, protect the environment, and create jobs. Their impact on the transport sector and broader socio-economic development is substantial."

Mukangabo emphasised the importance of expanding emission-free transport to regions beyond Kigali, saying, "Electric buses in secondary cities contribute meaningfully to the fight against air pollution and global emissions."

In Rubavu District, a key tourism and business hub, local officials expect the electric buses to ease congestion, especially during peak travel seasons.

"With these emission-free buses, the lives of travelers and pedestrians will improve," said Mayor Prosper Mulindwa. "They will also enhance mobility in our tourism-rich town, supporting the local economy."

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Inside Rwanda's first full electric public buses

Doreen Orishaba, Managing Director of BasiGo, the company leading the electric bus rollout, said the initiative aligns directly with Rwanda's national strategy to move away from diesel-powered public transport.

"This is a win for those who doubted the capability of electric buses to travel long distances like Kigali to Rubavu," Orishaba said. "We've proven they can make the round trip without needing a recharge, offering not only environmental gains but also financial advantages."

Since launching the first two electric buses in December 2023, BasiGo has expanded its fleet to 34 and plans to reach 100 buses within a year, and 200 within two years.

Jean-Claude Nizeyimana, a driver based in Rubavu and Karongi, welcomed the transition, noting its environmental and health benefits.

"People often overlook how dangerous vehicle exhaust is to human health and the environment," Nizeyimana said. "Electric vehicles help mitigate global warming and extreme temperatures. We need more of them."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.