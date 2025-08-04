Somalia: Somali Opposition Figure Accuses President of Stalling Election Talks

Mogadishu, Aug 3 — Somali political analyst and opposition figure Mohamed Hadir Nur has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of intentionally stalling negotiations with opposition leaders united under the National Salvation Forum.

In an interview with Shabelle Radio, Nur said the president held three separate meetings with leaders of the opposition coalition, which were intended to address the country's deepening political crisis. However, he claimed the talks yielded no results and were followed by repeated promises of future dialogue.

"These meetings have become a waste of time, when we expected real political solutions. The president seems unwilling to engage in genuine consultation with the opposition," Nur said.

He further alleged that the president's engagement with the opposition was a deliberate tactic to distract and neutralize dissent, rather than seek any meaningful compromise.

Nur also warned that public trust in the federal government is deteriorating, citing frustration over unfulfilled promises and fruitless political meetings.

His remarks come amid a widening rift between the federal government and the autonomous states of Puntland and Jubaland, particularly over power-sharing, electoral arrangements, and resource management.

The federal government is facing pressure from both domestic actors and the international community to resolve the stalemate and restore political cohesion.

Nur concluded by urging the president to end what he called "political theatrics" and initiate sincere dialogue focused on the national interest.