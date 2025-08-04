South Africa: Hundreds of Unemployed Youths March to Nigel Factories for Jobs

The marchers accused the company of employing people from outside the community

On Friday, about 300 community members from Kwa-Thema, Springs, Nigel, Duduza and Tsakane marched from Dunnottar to the Chinese-owned Chung Fung Metal & Steel Company factories in Nigel to demand jobs for local young people.

The march was organised by the Greater Nigel United People's Parliament (GRNUPP) and Kwatsadusa (Kwa-Thema, Tsakane and Duduza) community forums.

Protesters said it has been two years since they first approached Chung Fung Metal & Steel to demand that more young people from the surrounding communities be afforded opportunities to work at its factories.

Some people were upset over a job advertisement recently published in a local paper, claiming that the job required many years of experience, which most young people in the area do not have.

The marchers accused the company of employing people from outside the community.

In their memorandum, they expressed concern over the high rate of poverty, economic inequality and youth unemployment in their community. They also raised concerns about disinvestment by private companies in Ekurhuleni, exacerbating unemployment and related issues.

They demand that the company meet with them to discuss their concerns.

Representatives from the company met the marchers to sign and acccept the memorandum. They were given a week to respond.

"The company needs to make adjustments to its job requirements to cater for unskilled youths and to provide skills training as promised. To date it has not shown any interest in providing jobs to young people," said Sphiwe Mabanga from Tsakane.

Zweli Gule, from Dunnottar, said he has been struggling to find a job since he matriculated some years ago. Despite submitting his CV to companies in the area, he is yet to be called for an interview.

"Many young people like me are struggling to find jobs. Our march today is a silent call for help, for companies to hear us and give us jobs," he said.

We have sent the company a request for comment. Its response will be added once received.